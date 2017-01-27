Ali Hasanov: Decree determining monthly allowance for IDPs highly important

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Ilham Aliyev’s decree determining monthly allowance for IDPs and those equated to them is highly important, Ali Hasanov, Chairman of the State Committ

Hasanov said the list of who should be given month social allowance is being specified.

“It’s clear cut in the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers. Of course, there are some who are dissatisfied. In case the resentments prove valid, we’ll give an immediate reaction,” he said.

A monthly allowance of 36 manats shall be allocated for IDPs and those equal to them from 1 January 2017 on, instead of payments for food as well as communal and other services from the state budget for IDPs and those alike.

