Ali Hasanov on US State Department's attitude towards situation in Azerbaijan

The US State Department's attitude towards the socio-political, socio-economic and cultural situation in Azerbaijan, as always, is biased.

The statement came from Azerbaijani President’s Assistant for Public and Political Affairs Ali Hasanov, APA reported on April 23.

Hasanov made the remarks commenting on the allegations against Azerbaijan, reflected in the State Department's annual report on the human rights situation in the world in 2017. 

