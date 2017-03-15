Ali Khamenei pardons prisoners on eve of Norouz

+ ↺ − 16 px

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei pardoned and commuted jail terms of a large number of eligible inmates on the eve of Norouz holidays.

The decree was issued at the request of the Judiciary Chief to pardon and commute prison terms of prisoners.

In a letter to the Supreme Leader, Judiciary Chief Ayatollah Sadeq Amoli Larijani had proposed the pardoning and commuting prison terms of the inmates in accordance with his legal authorities and observing a series of conditions for the move, IRNA reported.

News.Az

