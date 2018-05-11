Alien life could be found by looking at exoplanets with changing seasons - experts

ALIEN life elsewhere in the universe could be found by analysing a planet’s changing seasons, researchers have claimed.

Biosignatures – natural signs of life – would change on a planet depending on the season, much like they do on Earth. And scientists believe they should start looking for these if they are to have success in finding extraterrestrials.

On Earth, different parts of the world receive different levels of sunlight throughout the year because the planet’s axis is tilted.

The tilted axis leads to noticeable changes in the amount of daylight a certain place gets and this also has an effect on the atmospheric composition.

The majority of Earth’s vegetation is in the northern hemisphere, so when more sunlight comes in the summer up north, plants consume more carbon dioxide and release more oxygen.

That would lead to greater levels of oxygen in the planet’s atmosphere above the northern hemisphere, and it is signs like this which astronomers should look for when analysing exoplanets for alien life.

Lead author is Stephanie Olson, a graduate student from University of California, Riverside's Alternative Earths Astrobiology Center, who received funding from NASA for the study, said: "A potentially powerful way to assess exoplanets for inhabitation would be to observe their atmospheres throughout their orbits to see if we can detect changes in these biosignature gases over the course of a year.

"In some circumstances, such changes would be difficult to explain without life and may even allow us to make progress towards characterising, rather than simply recognising, life on an exoplanet.

“Atmospheric seasonality is a promising biosignature because it is biologically modulated on Earth and is likely to occur on other inhabited world.

"Inferring life based on seasonality wouldn't require a detailed understanding of alien biochemistry because it arises as a biological response to seasonal changes in the environment, rather than as a consequence of a specific biological activity that might be unique to the Earth."

