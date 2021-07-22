Aliyev and Putin want to restore order and ensure lasting peace in region - political scientist

The main result of the meeting of the Azerbaijani and Russian presidents is the same assessment and understanding of the situation by both leaders and a joint desire to calm the situation and start constructive development of the entire region, Israeli political scientist Yuri Bocharov told News.Az.

He was commenting on Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s recent working visit to Russia and his talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

“However, for this, each of the leaders will have to make additional decisions of their own, albeit perhaps partially agreed upon. What they are will show time,” the political scientist said.

“But most importantly, both Aliyev and Putin want to restore order and ensure lasting peace in the region, based on mutually beneficial economic components. In this issue, they seem to have a complete coincidence of views,” Bocharov added.

