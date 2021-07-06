All 28 people on board killed after Russian plane crash (UPDATED)

+ ↺ − 16 px

All 28 people on board a plane which crashed while trying to land in Russia’s far east have died, authorities have said.

The An-26 twin-engined propellor aircraft was en route from the regional capital Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to the village of Palana, in the remote Kamchatka peninsula, when it lost contact with air traffic control.

The plane is thought to have crashed into a sea cliff as it was preparing to land in poor visibility conditions.

Wreckage has been found around five kilometers (three miles) away from the runway where it was supposed to land.

The governor of Kamchatka, Vladimir Solodov, said that the main body of the plane was found on the coast, while other wreckage was found in the sea right near the coast.

Earlier, ships, helicopters and aeroplanes were dispatched to search for survivors and any signs of wreckage.

However, according to reports from Russian news agencies, official sources have confirmed all 22 passengers and six crew members on board died when the plane went down.

News.Az