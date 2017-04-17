All 57 Islamic countries to compete at Baku 2017 in May

+ ↺ − 16 px

Athletes from all 57 ISSF (Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation) member nations will compete at the forthcoming 4th Islamic Solidarity Games, which will take place in Baku.

Report informs citing the Azerbaijan Islamic Solidarity Games Operations Committee (AISGOC) that an agreement with all parties enabled athletes from Kuwait to participate in the Games as Independent Islamic Solidarity Games Athletes, who will compete under the Flag of the ISSF. As part of this agreement only athletes and coaches will be accredited by the ISSF and will wear ISSF uniforms. Any medals won, will be done so under the ISSF banner. ISSF appointed independent delegation head for solution of organization of their participation as well for a comprehensive provision.

Speaking about this announcement H.E. Faisal Abdulaziz Al-Nassar, Secretary General of the ISSF said: “We are therefore delighted that athletes from all 57 ISSF member nations will be competing at these Games and would like to place on record our gratitude to all parties for helping make this happen.”

Notably, about 5000 athletes and officials from four continents are expected to arrive in Baku to participate in the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games. Athletes will compete for 270 sets of medals in 20 sports, including para-athletics and judo. The Games to be held on May 12 - 22, will be organized in Baku Olympic Stadium as well as in 16 other modern venues in Baku.

