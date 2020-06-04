All airports in Azerbaijan to remain closed until July 1

Azerbaijan will keep its airports closed for both internal and international commercial passenger flights until July 1 due to the coronavirus outbreak, said the Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) said on Thursday.

Azerbaijan suspended its air traffic since the second half of March due to the coronavirus infection.

Chairman of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Unit (TABIB) Ramin Bayramli said that domestic flights are expected to be resumed on June 8.

News.Az