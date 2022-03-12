All circumstances that impede peace in region must be eliminated: Azerbaijani deputy FM

All circumstances that impede peace in the region must be eliminated, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov told journalists, News.Az reports.

In recent days, illegal Armenian armed groups on the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, have been firing at the Azerbaijani army’s positions in various directions.

The deputy minister said that ceasefire violations are still observed despite the end of the Karabakh conflict and the restoration of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity.

“Ceasefire violations do not serve to ensure lasting peace, and such cases must be eliminated,” Khalafov said, stressing that illegal Armenian military formations should definitely be withdrawn from Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region.

News.Az