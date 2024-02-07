All conditions created for voters to cast their ballots: Azerbaijan’s CEC

+ ↺ − 16 px

All conditions have been created for voters to cast their ballots in the snap presidential election in Azerbaijan, Mazahir Panahov, Chairman of the country’s Central Election Commission (CEC), said at a press conference on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

The CEC chairman noted that the voting in the presidential election will end at 7 p.m. (local time).

On February 7, at 8 a.m., the presidential election in the Republic of Azerbaijan commenced across the entirety of the country`s sovereign territory. Seven candidates are competing for the presidency.

The voting is taking place at 6,537 polling stations in 125 constituencies, including 6,319 permanent stations and 218 located in Azerbaijan’s embassies, consulates general and permanent representations in foreign countries, as well as in military units, treatment and correctional facilities, sanatoriums, ships navigating under the country`s national flag in the Caspian Sea and international waters.

A total of 6,524,203 ballot papers were issued.

News.Az