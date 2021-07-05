All exploration wells at Umid field sealed, no leaks: Azerbaijan’s SOCAR

+ ↺ − 16 px

All exploration wells at the Umid field have been sealed, there are no leaks, said Farhad Ibadov, Head of the Department of Geophysics and Geology of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR).

He noted that the allegations of alleged damage to the well during the work do not correspond to reality.

"In general, seismic processes are taken into account during the work on oil and gas fields," Ibadov added.

News.Az