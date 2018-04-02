Yandex metrika counter

All ministers to be dismissed after elections

The government will be dismissed after elections.

Deputy Executive Secretary of NAP, MP Siyavush Novruzov said this in an interview with the Yeni Musavat newspaper.

"You know that the entire government is resigning and being formed anew. The one whose activity was satisfactory will be approved again, and others will not. A report on this is provided to the head of state," he added.

News.Az


