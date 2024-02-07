All necessary conditions created for comfortable and safe voting in Azerbaijan, says Turkmen CEC head

Chairman of Azerbaijan`s Central Election Commission Mazahir Panahov has met with his Turkmen and Tajik counterparts, News.Az reports.

Shedding light on the snap presidential election, Mazahir Panahov noted that 6537 polling stations had been established for voting across the country. Azerbaijan`s CEC Chairman underscored that all necessary measures have been taken to allow citizens to freely express their political will. He noted that the webcams were installed in 1000 polling stations to conduct the voting in accordance with the legislation and in a transparent manner.

Highlighting the historic importance of the election for the Azerbaijani people, Mazahir Panahov emphasized that the snap presidential election is being held for the first time across the entire Azerbaijani territories, with 26 polling stations set up in the territories liberated from occupation.

Chairman of the Central Election Commission of Turkmenistan Gulmurat Muradov noted that the election are being held in Azerbaijan in a transparent manner, mentioning all necessary conditions created for the voters to exercise their voting rights in a comfortable and safe environment. He emphasized that they have observed the participation of citizens of all age categories in the election.

Chairman of the Central Election Commission of Tajikistan, Bakhtiyor Khudoyorzoda, in his turn, said that the election is being held in a transparent manner, mentioning to the utilization of modern technical equipment in the election process.

At the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

