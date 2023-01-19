All necessary infrastructure facilities in Azerbaijan are ready to receive more cargoes - President Ilham Aliyev

“Azerbaijan has excellent relations with its neighbors to the West - Georgia and Türkiye and to the East - Central Asia,” said President Ilham Aliyev at a plenary meeting on “Eurasia’s Middle Corridor: From Pathway to Highway” held as part of the World Economic Forum in Davos, News.az reports.

“And being a kind of a natural geographical bridge between the East and West, we invested largely into transportation infrastructure in the previous years. Actually, all the necessary infrastructure facilities in Azerbaijan are ready to receive more cargoes,” the head of state noted.

