FM: All occupied Azerbaijani territories will be liberated

All occupied territories of Azerbaijan, including Gubadli will be liberated, the country’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov wrote on Twitter.

He made this statement on the occasion of the 27th anniversary of the occupation of Azerbaijan’s Gubadli district by Armenia.

“27 years without Gubadli. The district occupied on 31 August 1993 by armed forces of Armenia and Azerbaijani population were ethnically cleansed. All occupied territories of Azerbaijan, including Gubadli will be liberated and local Azerbaijanis will return to their homes,” he wrote.

