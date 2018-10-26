All occupied territories should be returned to Azerbaijan without preconditions: Russian MP

All occupied territories should be returned to Azerbaijan without preconditions: Russian MP

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Azerbaijani diaspora needs to increase the intensity of activity in order to convey objective infro about Karabakh conflict"

The Nagorno Karabakh and seven adjacent regions should be returned to Azerbaijan without any preconditions, the Member of Lower House of Russian Parliament Dmitry Savelyev said Oct. 26 at the working session entitled as "Disinformation Policy - a Threat to Stability in the Modern World" within the VI Baku International Humanitarian Forum, Trend reports.

He noted that the Azerbaijani diaspora needs to increase the intensity of activity in the media sphere in order to convey objective information about the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

News.Az

News.Az