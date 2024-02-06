All polling stations in Azerbaijan fully prepared for snap presidential election: CEC

+ ↺ − 16 px

Currently, there are 6,478,623 accredited voters in Azerbaijan, the chairman of the country’s Central Election Commission (CEC), Mazahir Panahov, said at a press conference on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

The CEC chairman said that the voters would cast their ballots at 6,537 polling stations.

He also noted that all the polling stations are fully geared up for the election, with the preparations conducted in full compliance with international standards.

News.Az