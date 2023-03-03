All rights of Western Azerbaijanis violated in last 200 years: Community chairman

All the rights of Western Azerbaijanis have been violated over the past 200 years, Aziz Alekberli, MP and Chairman of the Western Azerbaijan Community, said on Friday.

He made the remarks while speaking during public hearings on the topic “Overcoming the mountains: Peaceful and legal return to Western Azerbaijan”, which were held in the Milli Majlis, News.Az reports.

“Over the past 200 years, all the rights of Western Azerbaijanis have been violated. All this began after Russia’s occupation of the South Caucasus and the settlement of Armenians in our territories,” Alekberli said.

The community chairman stressed that making concessions to Iravan Armenians and establishing the "Republic of Ararat" was a big historical mistake.

