All-Russian Azerbaijan Congress officially terminated

The Presidium of Russia’s Supreme Court has denied the cassation appeal filed by the All-Russian Azerbaijan Congress (ARAC) on November 2 against the decisions of the first instance court and the Board of Appeals on the organization’s liquidation, APA’s Moscow correspondent reports.



In addition, Russia’s Ministry of Justice has decided to exclude ARAC from the Unified State Register of Legal Entities. Thus, the Azerbaijani diaspora organization was officially liquidated.



On May 15, 2017, the Russian Supreme Court cancelled VAK’s registration on the basis of the suit filed by the country’s Justice Ministry.



On September 19, Russian Supreme Court’s Board of Appeals rejected the appeal filed by ARAC and upheld the decision on the organization’s liquidation.



Leaders of the Azerbaijani communities in more than 70 regions of Russia appealed to the president of the liquidated ARAC, Fazil Gurbanov, to create a new Azerbaijani diaspora organization.

