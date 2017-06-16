All-Russian Azerbaijani Congress files appeal against Russian court decision

+ ↺ − 16 px

The All-Russian Azerbaijan Congress filed an appeal against the decision of the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation.

APA Moscow correspondent reports that on June 15, 2017, the All-Russian Azerbaijan Congress filed an appeal to the Appeal Board of the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation against the decision of the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation of May 15, 2017 to annul the registration of the organization.



On May 15, the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation made an unprecedented decision to liquidate Azerbaijan’s largest diaspora organization, the All-Russian Azerbaijani Congress, reads the statement.



The Congress, which unites more than 2 million Azerbaijanis living almost in all regions of Russia, was established in 2001 on the initiative of the late President of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev and President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, the statement said.

News.Az

