All Su-34 flights suspended in Russia following accident in Far East — source

Flights of the Sukhoi Su-34 fighter-bombers have been suspended throughout Russia following an accident in the Far East, a source in the Russian Defense Ministry told TASS on Monday.

"Flights of the Su-34 bombers have been suspended throughout the country," he said.

Earlier reports said that two Su-34 fighter-bombers had collided in mid-air over the Strait of Tatary in Russia’s Khabarovsk Region. The two aircraft disappeared from radar and are believed to have collided.

