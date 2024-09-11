All tickets for 2024 F1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan GP sold out

+ ↺ − 16 px

All the grandstands tickets for the upcoming 2024 Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix scheduled to take place on September 13-15 in the Azerbaijani capital city of Baku have been sold out, News.Az reports citing the Baku City Circuit Operating Company.

Due to the great interest from the fans, the “Zafar” and “Giz Galasi” Grandstands have been added to a total of 8 grandstands to be available during the event, with a total capacity of grandstands increasing up to 35%.This marks the eighth time the F1 will hit the streets of the Azerbaijani historic city of Baku this weekend.

News.Az