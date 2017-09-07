Allahshukur Pashazade leaves for Moscow to meet Catholicos Karekin II

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation led by Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO), Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade left for Moscow on Thursday, the CMO press service told APA.

The visit will last until September 9.



As part of his visit to Moscow, CMO Chairman Pashazade will have a meeting with Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II.



The meeting will take place through the mediation of Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill.



Pashazade will also hold several meetings in Moscow.

News.Az

News.Az