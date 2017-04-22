Allahshukur Pashazade meets with Georgian PM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO), Sheikh-ul-Islam Haji Allahshukur Pashazade met with Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili in Tbilisi on Friday.

Pashazade said he has long been a friend of Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia Ilia II, APA’s Georgia bureau reported, according to AzVision.

The CMO chairman proposed to hold an international conference in Georgia on the solidarity of the Islamic and Christian religions.

In turn, Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili noted that this topic is relevant, pledging his support to the organizing of such a conference.

Kvirikashvili hailed the CMO chairman’s important role in solving religious problems in both Azerbaijan and Georgia.

The sides also discussed the ongoing conflicts in the region.

