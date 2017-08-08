Allahshukur Pashazade meets with Iranian Foreign Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office, Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazadeh, who is visiting Iran, met with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

During the meeting the sides held a thorough exchange of views on issues of bilateral cooperation.

The Iranian Foreign Minister noted that the relations between Azerbaijan and Iran are built at the highest level:

"This is evidenced by repeated meetings of the presidents of our countries. Stability and development of Azerbaijan are important for Iran."

Allahshukur Pashazadeh, in turn, thanked Zarif for his contribution to strengthening cooperation between the two countries:

"We will try to continue to strengthen the ties between our countries."

News.Az

