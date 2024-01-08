Almost 110 journalists died in Gaza since October 7

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nearly 110 journalists, including 11 women, have been killed while carrying out their professional duties in the Gaza Strip since the armed conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement escalated, the media relations department in Gaza said, News.Az reports citing TASS.

According to the report, "the number of journalists killed since the beginning of the war in Gaza has reached 109." Members of the Qatari TV broadcaster Al Jazeera were the latest victims of Israeli strikes on the Palestinian enclave.

According to the Egyptian news portal Al-Youm as-Sabia, there are at least 11 women among the press workers who died in Gaza: all of them were journalists and reporters for various television channels who were killed as a result of Israeli strikes.

The situation in the Middle East sharply escalated following an incursion of Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip into Israel on October 7. Hamas has cast the attack as a response to Israeli actions against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. Israel has declared a complete siege of the Gaza Strip and started a military operation there. Israel also strikes parts of Lebanon and Syria in retaliation for bombardments originating from these countries.

News.Az