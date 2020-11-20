Almost 2,000 coronavirus patients die in US in past 24 hours

The number of fatalities among the people infected with coronavirus in the United States have exceeded 1,900 per day, Johns Hopkins University data shows, TASS reports.

According to it, 1,964 patients died in the US from COVID-19. This is the highest daily number since the pandemic began in March. The previous high was recorded on November 17 (1,707).

The daily increase stands at 182,601 on Thursday, also the highest daily number since March.

Overall, the university data shows that more than 11.71 million infections and 252,515 deaths have been recorded in the country. The US ranks first in the world in both categories.

