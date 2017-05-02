Almost 30% percent more tourists visit Georgia in April
During the first four months of 2017 Georgia hosted 1,776,719 international travellers.
Georgia hosted 510,594 international travellers in April 2017, which was 10.2 percent increase compared to the same month of 2016, show data from the Georgian National Tourism Administration (GNTA), according to agenda.ge.
Meanwhile, 222,622 tourists spent time in the country, making for a 29.7 percent year-over-year (y/y) increase.
The highest number of visitors who came to Georgia in April 2017 were from Armenia (13.2 percent increase), Azerbaijan (7.1 percent increase), Turkey (19.2 percent decrease), Russia (16.5 percent increase) and Ukraine (27.2 percent increase).
A positive trend was also maintained by visitors from the European Union:
Germany - 74 percent increase
United Kingdom – 51 percent increase
Lithuania - 43 percent increase
Poland - 26 percent increase
Exceptional growth in visitor numbers was recorded from the following countries:
Uzbekistan – 332 percent increase
Saudi Arabia – 207 percent increase
Iran – 184 percent increase
India - 114 percent increase
Israel - 57 percent increase
United States – 34 percent increase
Meanwhile, during the first four months of 2017 Georgia hosted 1,776,719 international travellers (11.1 percent increase), including 736,265 tourists (26.9 percent increase).
