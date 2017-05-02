Almost 30% percent more tourists visit Georgia in April

Almost 30% percent more tourists visit Georgia in April

During the first four months of 2017 Georgia hosted 1,776,719 international travellers.

Georgia hosted 510,594 international travellers in April 2017, which was 10.2 percent increase compared to the same month of 2016, show data from the Georgian National Tourism Administration (GNTA), according to agenda.ge.

Meanwhile, 222,622 tourists spent time in the country, making for a 29.7 percent year-over-year (y/y) increase.

The highest number of visitors who came to Georgia in April 2017 were from Armenia (13.2 percent increase), Azerbaijan (7.1 percent increase), Turkey (19.2 percent decrease), Russia (16.5 percent increase) and Ukraine (27.2 percent increase).

A positive trend was also maintained by visitors from the European Union:

Germany - 74 percent increase

United Kingdom – 51 percent increase

Lithuania - 43 percent increase

Poland - 26 percent increase

Exceptional growth in visitor numbers was recorded from the following countries:

Uzbekistan – 332 percent increase

Saudi Arabia – 207 percent increase

Iran – 184 percent increase

India - 114 percent increase

Israel - 57 percent increase

United States – 34 percent increase

Meanwhile, during the first four months of 2017 Georgia hosted 1,776,719 international travellers (11.1 percent increase), including 736,265 tourists (26.9 percent increase).

