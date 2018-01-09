Almost 4 thousand protesters arrested in Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

Some 3,700 people were arrested in the days of protests and unrest that roiled Iran over the past two weeks, an Iranian reformist lawmaker Mahmoud Sadeghi said.

The official news website of the Iranian parliament, icana.ir, cited Sadeghi as saying that different security and intelligence forces detained the protesters, making it difficult to know the exact number of detainees, according to Vestnik Kavkaza. He did not elaborate, nor did he say where he got the figure.

Previously, authorities have said "hundreds" were arrested in Tehran alone, not offering a total figure for arrests as the demonstrations spread into the Iranian countryside, including small towns.

The protests, which vented anger at high unemployment and official corruption, were the largest seen in Iran since the disputed 2009 presidential election, and some demonstrators called for the overthrow of the government. At least 21 people have been killed in the unrest surrounding the protests.

