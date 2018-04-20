Almost 40 protesters detained in Yerevan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Yerevan police detained 37 representatives of the My Step initiative, who were locking traffic on Yerevan streets, the police said.

"Acting in accordance with the law, police are continuing to transport all people who violate the law and commit public order offences to police stations," Armenian police spokesman Ashot Agaronyan said.

Yelk opposition parliamentary faction leader Nikol Pashinyan earlier called on his supporters to block all streets using trucks, excavators and tractors, Interfax reported.

"Abandon cars on the roads. Make it impossible for police to evacuate them. Use tractors and excavators in the regions. It is necessary to fully paralyze traffic so that Serzh Sargsyan will understand that the time has come for him to go," Pashinyan said during a live stream on his Facebook page.

News.Az

News.Az