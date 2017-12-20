Almost 84% of Russian voters to support Putin as president — poll

Some 70% of all respondents said they will certainly go to polling stations.

A total of 83.3% of respondents, planning to cast their ballot in the upcoming presidential election in Russia, will support incumbent President Vladimir Putin should the vote take place next Sunday, according to a survey by the VTsIOM pollster, TASS reports.

Some 70% of all respondents said they will certainly go to polling stations, VTsIOM said.

"According to the latest information, 83.3% of Russians, certainly planning to cast their ballot, will be ready to vote for Vladimir Putin during the presidential election (should it take place next Sunday)," reads a VTsIOM survey, obtained by TASS.

In the age categories the results were as follows: Putin has the support of 82.2% among young respondents, 83.3% among respondents aged 45-59 and 88.8% among people aged 60 or older.

The approval ratings of other likely presidential candidates are as follows: LDPR leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky - 4.1%, Communist Party leader Gennady Zyuganov - 3.3%, Yabloko party founder Grigory Yavlinsky - 0.8%, Party of Growth leader Boris Titov - 0.7%, TV host Ksenia Sobchak (from the Civil Initiative party) - 0.3%.

