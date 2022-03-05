Almost all military infrastructure and air defense destroyed in Ukraine, Putin says

Almost all military infrastructure and air defense destroyed in Ukraine, Putin says

+ ↺ − 16 px

The work to destroy the military infrastructure in Ukraine is almost complete, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a meeting with women flight crews of Russian airlines, News.az reports citing RIA Novosti.

Mr. Putin said the first thing they did was to destroy the entire military infrastructure.

According to him, mainly warehouses with weapons, ammunition, aviation, air defense systems were destroyed.





News.Az