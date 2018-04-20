Almost all regions of Armenia are in revolt - PHOTOS

Almost all regions of Armenia are in revolt - PHOTOS

Students and citizens continue protest actions today in Gyumri, Vanadzor and other marzes of Armenia.

Mostly young people took to streets in Gyumri. There were again calls for a strike and joining the struggle.

Police forces also continue to carry out intensive duty.

The actions also continue in Vanadzor, where yesterday the police were quite aggressive.

It is noteworthy that protest actions and manifestations of disobedience began also in such cities where the RPA won the maximum number of votes in the elections - in Yegegnadzor, Kapan, Armavir, and this wave can not be stopped, the Armenian press notes.

The Armenian opposition MP, leader of the protest movement Nikol Pashinyan announced the beginning of the blockade of the country's transport communications, calling the next day of protest actions "a truck day", Armenian media report.

"Calmly, quickly and confidently block all roads and tracks in Armenia by trucks. I hope that our bright day is ahead," he said

His appeals were followed by drivers of several cars that blocked traffic on one of the streets of Yerevan. Police officers who have requested to unblock the passage have already arrived.

Yesterday it was reported that the Armenian police could use weapons to protect the government in Yerevan in case of a threat of attack from the protesters.

Recall that on April 18 Pashinyan announced the establishment of a committee of "a velvet revolution" in Armenia.

