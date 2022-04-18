Almost all Ukrainians forced to leave country want to return: Zelenskyy

Nearly 95 percent of Ukrainians forced to leave the country due to the ongoing war want to return home, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview with CNN, News.Az reports.

Zelenskyy said he believes that it is too early for women and children to return to Ukraine. According to the Ukrainian leader, they should return when "the situation stabilizes."

According to the latest UN data, nearly 5 million people have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries because of the war.

News.Az