Alstom presents powerful electric locomotives for Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The first electric freight locomotive built by French Alstom for Azerbaijan Railways Company (ARW) will contribute to the development of transport communication between the Black Sea and the Caspian Sea, AzerNews reported.

Managing Director of the Western and Central Asia Cluster in Alstom Bernard Pell made the remarks during the presentation of the locomotive on June 27.

Alstom presented its first electric freight locomotive Prima T8 AZ8A for the ARW Company. The presentation of the locomotive was held at the Electric Locomotives Assemblage Factory (EKZ), located on the territory of the “Astana” special economic zone.

“We are proud of the close cooperation between Alstom and Azerbaijan Railways, which resulted in the production of the very first freight locomotive at the Kazakhstan Alstom plant for Azerbaijan. With a road length of about 3,000 km, Azerbaijan’s railway system is an important link and will play a key role in the region’s transport cooperation,” Pell said.

News.Az

News.Az