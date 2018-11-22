Amazing discounts on Black Friday from Azercell!

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azercell subscribers will get the best out of long-waited Black Friday discounts. The company is launching a new campaign on November 23rd, a day well-known as Black Friday all over the world.

Azercell Exclusive Stores and Dealer network will give everyone awesome deals and discounts up to 70%. Find incredible savings on various items across the services, devices and accessories only from Azercell. Check for all of Azercell’s Black Friday deals by visiting www.azercell.com or official pages in Instagram and Facebook.

Visit Azercell’s Exclusive Stores and Dealer network and take advantage of incredible discounts!

For more information, please contact news@mcs.az

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan Azercell Telecom LLC was founded in 1996. With 48% share of Azerbaijan’s mobile telecom market Azercell’s network covers 80% of the territory (excluding 20% of the occupied territories) and 99,8% of population of the country. Currently, 4,5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Azercell has pioneered an important number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, Metro coverage, 24/7 call centre service, 7 day/week Front Office service, M2M services, one-stop-shopping approach Azercell Express offices, mobile customer services, Online Customer Care and Social Media Customer Care services, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc. Azercell deployed first 4G – LTE services in Azerbaijan in 2012. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.

News.Az

News.Az