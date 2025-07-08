Amazon, Tesla and Oracle rose premarket; Enphase Energy, JPMorgan fall

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. stock futures traded in a mixed fashion Tuesday, as investors assessed the new developments in President Donald Trump’s aggressive trade negotiations, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

Here are some of the biggest premarket U.S. stock movers today:

Amazon (NASDAQ: ) stock rose 0.3% with the online retail giant kicking off its Prime Day, with estimates predicting a spike in digital shopping during the longer-than-usual four-day sales event.

Tesla (NASDAQ: ) stock rose 0.9%, rebounding after the previous session’s hefty losses as investors indicated disappointment at CEO Elon Musk starting a new political party, a further distraction to running the EV manufacturer.

Oracle (NYSE: ) stock rose 1.2% after Jefferies lifted its target price on the software giant, citing the glide path from mega deals to accelerating growth.

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: ) stock fell 0.3% and Goldman Sachs (NYSE: ) dropped 0.4% after HSBC downgraded both U.S. banking giants to “reduce” from “hold”, seeing limited upside.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ) shares dropped 3% and SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: ) fell 5.3%, after President Donald Trump issued an executive order aiming to strengthen rules repealing or limiting tax credits for solar and wind energy projects.

Robinhood (NASDAQ: ) stock rose 0.8% after CEO Vlad Tenev said the crypto exchange is in discussions with regulators regarding its tokenized equities offering in Europe.

Ciena (NYSE: ) stock fell 3.4% after Morgan Stanley downgraded its stance on the optical networking company to “underweight” from “equal weight”, citing a lack of margin upside in the near term.

UWM Holdings (NYSE: ) stock rose 1.3% after Barclays upgraded the mortgage lender to “overweight” from “equal weight”, saying the stock looks discounted enough.

