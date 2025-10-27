Amazon to invest $1.6 billion to boost Dutch AI and e-commerce operations

Amazon plans to pour €1.4 billion ($1.63 billion) into its operations in the Netherlands over the next three years, according to a report by Dutch financial daily FD.

The investment, confirmed by Eva Faic, Amazon’s head for Belgium and the Netherlands, will focus heavily on developing artificial intelligence tools to support entrepreneurs who sell products on Amazon’s platform, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Amazon currently employs around 1,000 people in the Netherlands, where it faces tough competition from Bol.com, a subsidiary of Ahold Delhaize, the country’s leading e-commerce player.

Earlier this month, the U.S. tech giant also announced a $1.16 billion investment in its Belgian operations, signaling a broader expansion across Western Europe.

