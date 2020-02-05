Ambassador: Armenia continues to violate UN resolutions on Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Embassy of Pakistan in Azerbaijan hosted an event dedicated to the day of Solidarity with Kashmir," Pakistani Ambassador to Azerbaijan Saeed Khan Mohmand said.

Report informs that he stressed the similarity of the situation around the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the conflict in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Our countries are facing occupation. Despite the 11 UN Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir, as well as four on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, aggression and occupation in both cases are still underway. Notably, President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan expressed their full support for each other on these two issues," the Ambassador said.

He stressed that the situation in Kashmir is very depressing.

"India believes that our desire for peace is our weakness. We want stability and good for the nations of both countries. As a result of India's provocation last year, the world experienced a high risk of an escalation of the conflict in the region between the two nuclear-armed countries. The leaders of our country appealed to the international community to help resolve the situation to avoid a disaster in the region," he said.

The Ambassador also noted that as India deployed 900,000-strong troops to the region, the fundamental rights of Kashmiris were violated.

"India's ruling party declared the disputed territories of Jammu and Kashmir as Indian lands and imposed a complete blockade of the province. The authorities cut off the Internet, disrupted all communication with the region, and closed schools and hospitals. Also, thousands of people, including the leaders of Jammu and Kashmir, were arrested. No one still knows where they are. There was also huge damage to the region's economy, in particular, its tourism potential, which is a clear manifestation of economic genocide."

Saeed Khan Mohmand also noted that when the Mondi government came to power in 2014, they declared the campaign "India only for Hindus," putting Muslims, Parsis, Christians, Sikhs, and other nationalities living in India at risk.

News.Az

