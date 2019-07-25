Ambassador: Azerbaijan, Israel developing relations in all directions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Relations between Azerbaijan and Israel are rapidly developing, Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan Dan Stav said at a conference “Basics of the national informati

“Azerbaijan is developing every year, and I am happy with this development,” said Stav.

He stressed that he attaches special importance to cooperation with Azerbaijan in all directions.

“The countries cooperate most closely in the military and energy spheres, but in recent years ties have been expanding in other areas as well,” he said.

The ambassador also noted that Azerbaijan is an example of tolerance for the whole world.

News.Az

