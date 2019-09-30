Ambassador: Azerbaijan's geopolitical location is important to Germany

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's geopolitical location is important to Germany, the country`s ambassador in Baku Wolfgang Manig has told a press conference, AzerTag reports.

He highlighted relations between Azerbaijan and Germany, hailing a growth in the number of German delegations that visited Azerbaijan in the past year.

He also pointed out that Germany was home to a 25,000-strong Azerbaijani community, adding that 1,400 Azerbaijani students study at German universities.

On the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, ambassador Manig described the problem as very serious. "Everyone wants a quick resolution of the problem, but in reality, it requires patience and time." The ambassador also welcomed the recent meeting of the Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers in New York as a positive sign.

