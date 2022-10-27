Ambassador Bilal Hayee hails Azerbaijani president’s support for Pakistan on Kashmir issue

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev always supports Pakistan on the Kashmir issue, Pakistani Ambassador to Baku Bilal Hayee said on Thursday.

He made the remarks during an event dedicated to Kashmir Black Day, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

The diplomat said the Azerbaijani president’s support is of great importance for Pakistan.

He noted that the mutual support of Pakistan and Azerbaijan is not accidental. “Azerbaijan also experiences a similar fate, and we have always stood by our Azerbaijani brothers,” the ambassador said.

Ambassador Hayee emphasized that Pakistan always feels the continued support of the Azerbaijani people and state.

News.Az