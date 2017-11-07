Ambassador Cekuta discusses Karabakh conflict with U.S. co-chair of OSCE MG

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States continues to provide support to the leaders of the two countries for a peaceful resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, said US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Robert Cekuta.

The ambassador made the remarks during a meeting with members of the local community in a synagogue in the Jewish-populated Krasnaya Slobada (Red town) in Guba district, APA’s local bureau reported.



The ambassador said he has recently been in Washington and met with Andrew Schofer, the American co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group.



"We had discussions as to how to what should be done in order to move the settlement process forward. After the new administration came to power in the US, decisions were made about in what way this issue should be continued and it was decided to appoint a new co-chair to the Minsk Group. We are continuing our work in this direction,” he added.

