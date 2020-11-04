Ambassador: China hopes for soonest settlement of Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict

+ ↺ − 16 px

China hopes for the soonest settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Chinese Ambassador to Azerbaijan Guo Min said.

She made the remarks Wednesday during a meeting with Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of Azerbaijan's Parliament.

The Chinese ambassador said her country hopes peace and stability will soon be ensured in the region.

Sahiba Gafarova, in turn, informed the Chinese diplomat about the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the current situation on the frontline.

