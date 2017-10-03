Ambassador: Criticism against Azerbaijan is orchestrated - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

"The closer we are coming to the EU, the more criticism we are hearing."

"But we are approaching the point of no return in our relations,” Fuad Isgandarov, ambassador of Azerbaijan to Belgium, told EURACTIV in a wide-ranging interview.

“In most of the cases, this criticism is artificial and orchestrated from external forces. We know who is behind. The forces occupying territories of Azerbaijan and those behind this occupation are presenting my country as barbarian – this is clear”, he said.

News.Az

News.Az