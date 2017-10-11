Ambassador Elman Abdullayev presents his credentials to President of Rwanda

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ambassador of Azerbaijan to the Democratic Republic of Ethiopia Elman Abdullayev presented his credentials to President of Rwanda, Mr. Paul Kagamei.

During the meeting with the President of Rwanda, Ambassador Elman Abdullayev conveyed greetings and best wishes of Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, to Mr. Paul Kagamei, mentioning that there is great potential for the development of bilateral relations with Rwanda and the importance of developing relations between Azerbaijan and this country in both bilateral and international organizations.

President of Rwanda Mr. Paul Kagamei in his turn asked to convey his greetings to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mr. Ilham Aliyev and noted that Rwanda is interested in cooperation with our country in various spheres, including economy, humanitarian, transport and communications. He said he is impressed with Azerbaijan's rapid development

Rwanda President wished success to Ambassador Elman Abdullayev.

News.Az

News.Az