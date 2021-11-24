Ambassador: Finland is ready to contribute to future development of region in peace

Ambassador: Finland is ready to contribute to future development of region in peace

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Finland is interested in establishing peace in the region and is ready to contribute to the future development of the region in peace,” said newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Finland to Azerbaijan Kirsti Narinen as she met with the country’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

Ambassador Kirsti Narinen noted that a very interesting meeting was held with the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. She also expressed satisfaction with the meeting in the Milli Majlis with members of the Azerbaijan-Finland Friendship Group.

Referring to the meeting with his Finnish counterpart within the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, FM Bayramov noted the prospects for the development of relations between the two countries. The importance of holding political consultations between the foreign ministries of the two countries was emphasized.

During the meeting, the sides discussed opportunities for the development of relations between the two countries in the economic, energy, environmental and educational spheres.

The sides also exchanged views on regional security and other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az

News.Az