Ambassador: France supports regular negotiations on Karabakh conflict settlement

France supports the regular negotiations on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, said Ambassador of France to Armenia Jean-Francois Charpentier, APA reports.

“We support more frequent regular dialogue to be held between the high-ranking officials of the two countries. From this perspective we can only express satisfaction that the meeting between the foreign ministers of the two states was held. I have repeatedly stated that this conflict has no military solution and it must be settled through negotiations”, the ambassador said.



According to him, such meetings are directed for further positive developments and they must not be limited only to talks between the two foreign ministers, it’s necessary to organize also meetings of heads of the two countries.

News.Az

