Ambassador: Germany wants early signing of EU-Azerbaijan partnership agreement

Germany wants an early signing of a partnership agreement between the EU and Azerbaijan, German Ambassador to Azerbaijan Wolfgang Manig said at a press conference organized at the German Embassy in Baku, Trend reports.

“This agreement will cover various areas, including trade,” he noted. “We want to increase the number of German businessmen visiting Azerbaijan. This agreement will also create a legal basis for foreign investments in Azerbaijan.”

He noted that until 2020, Germany will chair the UN Security Council.

“We would like to expand our cooperation with Azerbaijan within this structure,” he added.

The ambassador noted that in the summer of 2020, Germany will chair the EU, and in the autumn - the Council of Europe.

“The Council of Europe is also an important organization for Azerbaijan,” he said. “We want Azerbaijan to get closer to the EU structures to work closely with them and develop bilateral relations.”

News.Az

