Ambassador highlights Azerbaijan-Italy relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Italy Mammad Ahmadzada gave an interview to Askanews, one of Italy’s leading media outlets.

In his interview, the ambassador spoke about Azerbaijan-Italy relations, Azerbaijan-EU cooperation, the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) project.

Hailing the progress recently achieved in relations between Azerbaijan and Italy, Ahmadzada noted that the year 2018 is remembered by high-level mutual visits between the two countries.

“This year Italian President Sergio Mattarella and President of the Italian Senate Maria Elisabetta paid official visits to Azerbaijan, and First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva made an official visit to Italy. Such visits are very important in terms of continuing political and institutional dialogue between the two countries,” he said.

Pointing out good results achieved in economic ties, the ambassador stressed that this year Italy became Azerbaijan’s biggest trade partner while Azerbaijan was the main supplier of crude oil for Italy. The two countries continue to take important steps to diversify economic cooperation, said the diplomat, recalling that in this regard an expanded economic forum was held during the Italian president’s visit to Azerbaijan.

Ahmadzada noted that series of events were held in Italy this year to promote Azerbaijani culture and mark the centenary of the Azerbaijan Diplomatic Republic.

He emphasized that Azerbaijani pursues a multi-sectoral, balanced policy and prioritizes cooperation with the European Union.

“Azerbaijan signed documents on strategic partnership with a number of the EU countries, including Italy,” said the diplomat, underlining that the EU is one of Azerbaijan’s main trade partners.

Ambassador Ahmadzada also touched upon the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Armenia continues the occupation of 20 percent of Azerbaijani territories, said the ambassador, underscoring the need to change the status quo.

“Armenia must withdraw its troops from the occupied Azerbaijani territories, and the conflict must be resolved only within Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity,” he added.

Ahmadzada also emphasized the importance of the Southern Gas Corridor in terms of diversifying energy sources.

The interview was also broadcast by a number of other Italian media outlets, such as “Il Sole 24 Ore”, “Il Foglio”, “Il Tempo”, “Quotidiano”, “Libero Quotidiano”, “Affari Italiani”, “Notizie Tiscali”, “Notizie Yahoo”, “Prealpina”, “Corriere di Siena”, “Corriere di Arrezzo”, “Corriere di Viterbo”, “Corriere dell’Umbria”, “Corriere di Rieti”, “Lettera43”.

The video interview is available at: http://www.askanews.it/video/2018/12/20/amb-azerbaigian-non-solo-gas-italia-per-noi-importante-partner-20181220_video_16312348/?fbclid=IwAR1kNdOk6uNOa-RZp7q7C8BoDM8qQ_2fy4u2BO-Ep7kT2W61ThAoNLzaHNU

News.Az

News.Az